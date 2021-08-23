Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Only 15km Left to Finish Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, Putin Says

August 23, 2021

© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (File Photo)
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (File Photo)

There are only 15 km (9 miles) left to finish the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The $11 billion project doubling the capacity of the first Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic meters a year has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and the West.

Despite U.S. sanctions, Nord Stream 2 is almost complete and the key question is how Russia will ship its gas to Europe once a current transit deal between Kyiv and Moscow expires in 2024.

After meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin on Friday, Putin said Russia planned to fully comply with its obligations on gas transit via Ukraine.

He said Moscow was ready to send gas via its neighbor even after 2024 but Russia needed to understand the scale of demand for its fossil fuel first.

"And for this, we need to get an answer from our European partners on how much they are ready to buy," Putin told a news conference. "We cannot sign a transit contract if we don't have supply contracts with our consumers in Europe."

The European gas market is eagerly awaiting Russian flows via Nord Stream 2 as European gas prices have reached record highs due to low liquefied natural gas supplies.

Putin said future gas supplies were a matter for talks given Europe's green energy drive.

Ukraine has opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2, saying it was politically motivated.

Before the Putin-Merkel talks on Friday, Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz said the project breached European Union regulations, could not work commercially, and should be stopped. 

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrew Osborn and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Evans and David Clarke)

Offshore Energy Subsea Pipelines Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Gjøa platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy Brings Online Duva Field, Off Norway
Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum

Santos Selects Altera for Dorado FPSO FEED


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

One Dead, Five Missing as Fire Erupts on Pemex Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Worley Names New CFO

Worley Names New CFO

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine