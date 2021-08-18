iSURVEY to Provide Survey and Positioning Services for Nexans' Offshore Ops

Offshore power cable manufacturer Nexans has recently awarded iSURVEY a NOK 150 million (around $16,85 million) for survey and positioning services.

Majority-owned by Norwegian private equity firm, Norvestor, iSURVEY will support Nexans’ offshore high voltage cable installation projects globally.

The contract includes the provision of support for Nexans' recently launched cable installation vessel, CLV Nexans Aurora, and other installation and support vessels engaged by Nexans, including the C/S Nexans Skagerrak.

iSURVEY CEO, Øivind Røegh said the contract was a renewal of a contract that iSURVEY had held since 2007. The multi-year contract includes extension options.