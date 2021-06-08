Shipbuilding: Nexans Names New Flagship Cable Layer CLV Nexans Aurora

Nexans named its new flagship CLV Nexans Aurora. Built at Ulstein Verft in Norway and designed by Skipsteknisk, the ship is designed to operate near shore in shallow waters as well as deepsea cable operations with cable laying equipment delivered from Maats Tech.

“The delivery of the CLV Nexans Aurora is an important step to fulfill our purpose “Electrify the Future”; creating a safer, more sustainable, renewable and inclusive global energy system," said Ragnhild Katteland, EEVP, Subsea & Land Systems Business Group, Nexans. "The “CLV Nexans Aurora” will contribute to unlocking the huge potential of offshore renewable energy for our customers worldwide. We are impressed by the effort done by the Ulstein Group, MAATS Tech Ltd and Skipsteknisk to deliver the CLV Nexans Aurora on time despite the uncertainties and difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The DP3 Cable Laying vessel is designed with the environment in mind, with sustainable operational solutions for silent operations, fuel, power generation and use of shore power.

Measuring 149.9 x 31m, it boasts more than 10,000 tons of cable load capacity and is fitted with instruments for cable transport, installation and protection.

Once launched it will lay export cables for offshore wind farms and interconnectors around the world like for the Seagreen OWF in Scotland, the Crete-Attica interconnector in Greece and the Empire Offshore Wind project in US.