Lundin Energy Gets Nod for North Sea Wildcat

August 18, 2021

Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr

Lundin Energy has obtained a license to drill a wildcat well in the production license 976, in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted the Swedish firm permission for the well 17/8-1.

Lundin will use Odfjell Drilling's 2010-built Deepsea Stavanger offshore drilling rig for the operation. 

Deepsea Stavanger is a semi-submersible drilling rig of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea.

Lundin Energy's Norwegian subsidiary Lundin Energy Norway is the operator of the offshore block with a 50% stake. The other partners are Repsol Norge(30%) and Petoro AS (20%).

The well will be drilled around 65 kilometers southeast of the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field.  This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

According to a consent secured for the same well from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, Lundin will, with this drilling operation target the Dovregubben prospect, sitting in a water depth of 119 meters. 

The operations, expected to start in October 2021, are expected to last some 27 days.

