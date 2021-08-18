READ Cased Hole Names New MD

READ Cased Hole, a provider of cased hole logging services and technologies to the global oil and gas industry, has appointed Kevin Giles as its new Managing Director.

Prior to this role, Giles spent the last 3 years as READ Cased Hole’s Global Commercial Director.

In his new position, he will be responsible for overall day-to-day management of the READ business worldwide, including all activities at its hub facilities in Aberdeen, Doha, Houston, and Anchorage where the company employs a 30-strong team. READ is majority-owned by Norwegian private equity firm, Norvestor.

Giles said: “This is a significant time for our industry, and I am delighted to be stepping up to lead the READ business as we start to emerge from a long period of uncertainty and disruption. It’s never been more important for us to support new and existing customers and business partners looking for robust cased hole logging expertise.."

Giles is a veteran of the well intervention market with more than 30 years of experience.

Before he joined READ he spent six years at Welltec in senior management positions, and before that he worked with Schlumberger’s electric wireline business for 20 years, progressing from offshore-based operations to key client account management and then to the leadership of its UK cased-hole wireline business.

Commenting on Giles' appointment, Tor Erling Gunnerød, Norvestor Equity Partner and Chairman of READ said: “Kevin’s knowledge of the global cased hole logging market, the technologies involved, and the needs of oil and gas operators is second to none. I have every confidence that Kevin will continue successfully growing READ’s international reach, customer base and service portfolio, and look forward to seeing the company emerge even stronger under his leadership. We are grateful to Bruce for his contribution and dedication to READ during his time as CEO.”

READ said that Giles' appointment followed Bruce Melvin moving out of the current CEO role into a new position of Corporate Director, managing READ’s key shareholder relationships and M&A activities.