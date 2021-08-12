Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Prosperity FPSO Hull Arrives in Singapore

August 12, 2021

Prosperity FPSO Hull - Credit: SBM Offshore
Prosperity FPSO Hull - Credit: SBM Offshore

The hull of the FPSO Prosperity, which will be Guyana's third offshore oil production unit once delivered, has arrived at the Keppel yard in Singapore, where it will be fitted with topside modules.

SBM Offshore, which will deliver the FPSO  to end client ExxonMobil, said that despite the various challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, the unit remained on schedule to be completed in 2024.

"Drydock activities are scheduled to begin in the 4th quarter of this year, with the installation of major structures that will support the Mooring and Subsea Risers," SBM Offshore, one of the world's largest FPSO supplies, said Thursday.

Once completed, the Prosperity FPSO will join her sister vessel Liza Unity, currently under construction at the same yard, and the smaller Liza Destiny, operational since the end of 2019, offshore Guyana. Prosperity and Unity together at the Keppel yard - Credit: SBM Offshore

Under the contract with Exxon, SBM Offshore is responsible for the construction, installation, and operation of the Prosperity FPSO at the Payara project off Guyana.

SBM Offshore will operate the FPSO at the Stabroek Block in Guyana for up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to ExxonMobil. The first oil is expected in 2024.

The Payara development is the third development within the Stabroek Block, located around 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. The first Payara development well was spudded in June 2021, and the offshore SURF installation will begin in 3Q 2021. 

Exxon is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block, Hess holds a 30 percent interest, and CNOOC holds a 25 percent interest.

The Prosperity FPSO will utilize a design that mostly replicates the Liza Unity FPSO design. The Liza Unity will be Guyana's second FPSO in production from early 2022. 

In the past few years, Exxon has discovered more than nine billion barrels of oil in the Stabroek Block, and expects to bring at least six projects online by 2027. It sees potential for up to 10 projects to develop its current recoverable resource base in the country.


Offshore Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Production South America Asia Floating Production

Related Offshore News

CorPower WEC - Credit: CorePower (file photo)

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy...
Image by STÉFERSON FARIA/Petrobras

Talos Leaves Consortium Bidding on Petrobras' Albacora...


Trending Offshore News

File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project
Energy
Image courtesy China Classification Society

'World Largest' Offshore Converter Station Debuts in China
Offshore Wind

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Ocean SuperCluster to Provide $2 Million for GeoScan Wide Area Acoustic Corer

Ocean SuperCluster to Provide $2 Million for GeoScan Wide Area Acoustic Corer

Sonardyne Promotes COO Fasham to CEO

Sonardyne Promotes COO Fasham to CEO

Scotland's First Minister Urges UK Gov't to 'Reassess' Existing Offshore Licenses Citing Climate Emergency

Scotland's First Minister Urges UK Gov't to 'Reassess' Existing Offshore Licenses Citing Climate Emergency

dCarbonX, ESB to Develop Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Storage Offshore Ireland

dCarbonX, ESB to Develop Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Storage Offshore Ireland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine