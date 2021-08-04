Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Record-Breaking Platform Delivered to the Hod Field From Aker Solutions’ Yard in Verdal

August 4, 2021

On August 4, 2021, the topside of the normally unmanned wellhead platform for the Hod field was transported from Aker Solutions in Verdal to the Aker BP operated field. Photo courtesy Aker Solutions
Hod B is the second project delivered by Aker BP’s alliance for delivery of fixed platforms. The customer Aker BP and the main suppliers Aker Solutions and ABB have worked in a joint organization, aiming to reduce time and costs compared to a traditional model where the customer and supplier have separate roles and responsibilities.

The Hod development has utilized the experience from the wellhead platform for the Valhall Flank West project, which was delivered in the summer of 2019. Valhall Flank West was the first wellhead platform delivered through the alliance. Upon delivery, this platform set a new standard for how complete a facility can be before installation on the field. Hod B, which is an approximate copy of Valhall Flank West, was delivered at considerably lower cost compared to Valhall Flank West.

“I am proud to state that in close cooperation with the alliance partners, we have reached all milestones and project objectives. Today, just 14 months after the first steel plates were cut, the topside is ready for transport to the field exactly as agreed. Together, we have developed new solutions and implemented a number of improvements for safety, productivity and reduced cost level in the project. This further increases our competitiveness, and makes us even more attractive to future clients,” said Sturla Magnus, EVP and head of Aker Solutions' topside and facilities business.

The Alliance delivery includes design, procurement, fabrication, preparation for sea transport, as well as hook-up and assistance for completion on the field. The 2,000-metric-tons topside will be installed on the steel jacket delivered from Aker Solutions’ yard in June. The delivery has been executed without serious harm to people or the environment.

