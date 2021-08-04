McCarthy Joins EnerMech as Strategic Proposals Director

EnerMech announced that Daniel McCarthy has joined the company as its strategic proposals director to help accelerate its planned growth across the business.

McCarthy started his 18-year career in the oil and gas, engineering and construction sector at Kentz, which was later acquired by SNC-Lavalin in 2015. In his most recent role, he was responsible for overseeing the company’s pursuit of large-scale projects in the Americas, as well as leading all its major global construction proposals. During his tenure, he built up a successful track record of supporting rainmaker deals being secured.

McCarthy’s performance history also includes winning high-value projects in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East, as well as managing and developing multi-discipline tender teams to ensure proposals meet all health, safety and quality requirements.

Based in the United Kingdom, McCarthy will focus on large-scale tenders.

EnerMech is a global services company specializing in critical asset support across the asset lifecycle from pre-commissioning to decommissioning.