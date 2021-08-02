Chevron Appoints Bonner as Vice President

Chevron Corporation announced on Monday it has appointed Eimear Bonner as vice president, reporting to chairman and CEO Michael Wirth, effective August 2. Bonner will also continue as president, Chevron Technical Center, and chief technology officer, overseeing the application of technology, research and development, and Chevron’s digital strategy.

Bonner, 47, served as general director of Chevron’s largest joint venture, Tengizchevroil (TCO), in Kazakhstan from 2018, an organization of approximately 5,000 direct employees and a total workforce exceeding 40,000. She was responsible for ensuring strong business performance, advancing TCO’s FGP/WPMP expansion project, managing relationships with stakeholders in the Kazakhstan government, partner companies and the communities, and leading TCO’s organization transformation.

She began her career as an offshore petroleum engineer in the United Kingdom, and over her 22-year career with Chevron, Bonner has held numerous leadership and engineering positions in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as general manager, Strategy, at the company’s headquarters. Bonner received her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Queen’s University Belfast, and her master’s degrees in advanced chemical engineering and petroleum engineering from Imperial College London.

“I welcome Eimear to Chevron’s executive leadership team,” Wirth said. “Eimear is an accomplished leader. Her perspective, earned through numerous assignments managing some of the company’s most significant assets, prepares her to serve our company and our stockholders well in this key role.”

Chevron also announced that Joseph C. “Joe” Geagea, executive vice president, Technology, Projects and Services, will retire from the company after 40 years of service. Geagea will continue as an executive vice president and serve as senior advisor to Wirth until his retirement on or about March 1, 2022.

Geagea joined Chevron in 1982 as a design engineer. Prior to his current role, Geagea was senior vice president of Technology, Projects and Services. He served as a corporate vice president and president of Chevron Gas and Midstream, responsible for commercializing Chevron’s natural gas resources and overseeing the company’s shipping, pipeline and power operations as well as supply and trading operations. Previous positions include: managing director, Chevron Asia South Ltd., responsible for Chevron’s upstream activities in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam; vice president, Upstream Capability, responsible for improving the delivery of support services to Chevron’s global upstream operations; vice president, Chevron International Exploration and Production Company; president, Fuel and Marine Marketing, as well as president, downstream operations in East Africa, the Middle East and Pakistan.

Outside of Chevron, Geagea serves on the board of directors of the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He previously served on the board of trustees of the San Francisco Ballet Association. Geagea earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois in 1981 and 1982, respectively.

“I’d like to thank Joe for four decades of significant contributions to Chevron,” Wirth said. “Joe’s career has spanned the globe as well as Chevron’s many businesses. He has left an enduring mark on the company, and we are better for it.”