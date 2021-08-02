By the Numbers: Eye on Guyana & FPSOs

According to Jim McCaul, Managing Director at IMA/World Energy Reports, Guyana has a huge appetite for FPSOs. Here's a brief 'by the numbers' look:

The Stabroek Block covers 26,800 sq km containing multiple prospects and plays

There are 20+ discoveries to date with 9 billion boe estimated recoverable resources

Up to 10 VLCC-size FPSOs are expected to be required for full field development

One FPSO is now in service: Liza Destiny with 120,000 b/d oil production capacity

Two FPSOs are on order: Liza Unity and Prosperity, each with 220,000 b/d oil production capacity

The procurement of fourth FPSO is being negotiated, a unit with 220,000 to 250,000 b/d oil production capacity

There are plans for three to six more large capacity FPSOs to be contracted for Stabroek Block within this decade

Nearby Blocks off Suriname are expected to require additional multiple FPSOs





(Soure: World Energy Reports)