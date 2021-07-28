SSE, Acciona Partner Up for Polish Offshore Wind Projects

UK-based SSE Renewables and Spanish firm Acciona have agreed to jointly explore offshore wind opportunities in Poland, and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to formalize a 50/50 joint venture for the Polish market.

Poland has set a target of generating at least 23% of its gross energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, and at least 28.5% by 2040. It has set a target of 5.9GW of offshore wind energy installed by 2030, and 11GW installed by 2040.

"Currently, Poland’s Government is finalizing the regulatory framework for awarding Offshore Location Licenses (OLL) for the allocation of development rights for offshore wind farms. Acciona Energía and SSE Renewables aim to jointly participate in the country’s awarding procedure, creating a solid alliance committed to the development of the offshore wind market in Poland," Acciona Energia said Tuesday.

The creation of the Polish joint venture follows the announcement earlier this year that Acciona Energía and SSE Renewables would work together to explore offshore wind opportunities in Spain and Portugal.

Acciona is already active in Poland’s renewable energy market, with around100MW of onshore wind generation assets. SSE Renewables is leading the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea, a joint venture with Equinor and Eni, and has 7GW development pipeline of in-construction and consented offshore wind projects.