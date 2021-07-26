TotalEnergies Finds Buyer for Power from Belgian Offshore Wind Farm

French energy firm TotalEnergies has via Lampiris, its energy supply affiliate in Belgium, signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Air Liquide.

TotalEnergies will supply 50 GWh per year of renewable electricity over a period of 15 years. Air Liquide will use this renewable energy to power some of its industrial and medical gas production sites in Belgium.

TotalEnergies will supply Air Liquide with this electricity from an offshore wind farm located in the Belgian North Sea. The wind-generated electricity will save about 270,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the life of the contract, TotalEnergies said.

“A growing number of companies are shifting to renewable energy, and we want to support them on their path towards carbon neutrality. There is a dynamic market for corporate PPAs in Europe, and we want TotalEnergies to take a strong leadership position”, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies.

This contract with Air Liquide follows other Corporate PPAs signed earlier this year by TotalEnergies with Orange, Microsoft, and Merck.

TotalEnergies, until recently known as Total, is working towards getting to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company, for years referred to as an oil major, is increasing its investments in renewables and expects renewables and electricity to account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050.

At the end of 2020, TotalEnergies’ gross power generation capacity worldwide was around 12 GW, including 7 GW of renewable energy. The goal is to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025 and then 100 GW by 2030.