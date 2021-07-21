Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Svitzer Nets 10-Year Deal for Towing Services at Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines

July 21, 2021

BW Paris (File photo; BW Group)
BW Paris (File photo; BW Group)

Maersk's Svitzer, a maritime towage provider, has recently signed a 10-year deal with FGEN LNG, a First Gen subsidiary, for towage and other vessel support services required by FGEN LNG’s Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines.

The LNG Terminal project will feature a leased Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) that will be located at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City in the Philippines.

BW Group in April secured a 5-year contract with FGEN LNG for the charter of BW Paris, a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) to be deployed at the project near Batangas City.

Apart from providing, LNG storage and regasification services, BW Paris will provide additional services such as the reloading of LNG into trucks and small-scale LNG vessels. This will increase LNG access to nearby industrial areas as well as the rest of the Philippine archipelago.

As part of the agreement with FGEN LNG, Svitzer will provide four new 75-tons bollard pull tugboats to assist the FSRU and LNG carriers that will deliver LNG to it, for berthing, un-berthing, navigation assistance, and provide other services including fire-fighting, pollution control, port, and vessel security services, pilot and boarding party transfer, and fender management.

Operations are planned to begin in Q3 2022 and Svitzer will soon start setting up operations in the Philippines, which will include hiring 72 seafarers and five onshore staff, all local Filipinos.

 A Svitzer tug/Credit: Kim Caspersen MarineTraffic.com

Vessels Production FSRU Offshore LNG Asia Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Tolmount platform with drilling rig and a standby vessel - Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Delays North Sea Field Start-Up as Platform...
Credit; Blue Planet Studio/AdobeStock

Solar Firm Sues U.S. Interior Department Over Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: BP

BP, EnBW to Invest Billions if Bid for Scottish Offshore...
Offshore Wind
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

500 Local Jobs: Vineyard Wind Signs Labor Union Deal for...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Manor to Build Offshore Wind Service Vessel for Mainprize

Manor to Build Offshore Wind Service Vessel for Mainprize

Baker Hughes Earnings Hit by Restructuring charges

Baker Hughes Earnings Hit by Restructuring charges

Svitzer Nets 10-Year Deal for Towing Services at Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines

Svitzer Nets 10-Year Deal for Towing Services at Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines

Neptune Energy Hires Fugro for Cygnus Subsea Work

Neptune Energy Hires Fugro for Cygnus Subsea Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine