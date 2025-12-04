Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Firms in Norway to Drill 18% Less Exploration Wells by 2026, Survey Finds

Published

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

A survey on Thursday showed that oil firms in Norway are planning to drill 18% less exploration wells next, as they focus on existing fields. This could undermine the government's aim of maintaining production from Europe's biggest petroleum producer.

Offshore Norway's survey of its members shows that drilling and investment will decline next year.

The survey revealed that oil companies on the Norwegian continental Shelf, such as Equinor Aker BP Vaar Energi, intend to drill 37 exploration wells by 2026. This is down from the 45 drillings done so far this year.

Offshore Norway stated that this is because some companies are prioritizing production drilling in the coming year. There are also fewer prospects.

The government plans to launch an exploration licensing round in less explored frontier areas such as the Barents Sea next year.

Oil and gas investment in Norway is expected to drop by 4% in 2026 to 270 billion crowns (about $26,83 billion), compared to this year, as major ongoing projects near completion.

Offshore Norway reported that the predicted investment decline was smaller than an 8% drop previously forecast. This is due to increasing costs, expanding some current projects, and a greater focus on extracting from existing fields.

Statistics Norway (SSB), has also predicted that oil investments will decline next year.

Offshore Norway stated that the decline would hit the extensive supplier industry of the country, which was already under pressure. Companies involved in oil platform construction and major development are most at risk.

It added that suppliers of subsea and maintenance services, as well as drilling rigs, are likely to be less affected by the slowdown.

(source: Reuters)

Offshore Drilling Oil and Gas Production Exploration Shale Oil & Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi Makes Oil Find Near Goliat Field in Barents Sea
© André Muller / Adobe Stock

Oil Majors Oppose Subsea7-Saipem Merger in Brazil
© namning / Adobe Stock

ABL, PMS Set Up Rig Moving Partnership for Red Sea and...
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Florida Republicans Oppose Trump's Offshore Oil Leasing...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alliance with German Port Terminal Operator

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alli

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Executive to Lead Energy Solutions Division

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Exec

Eni Expands Asian Footprint with Long-Term LNG Contract in Thailand

Eni Expands Asian Footprint wi

Jasmund Substation’s Topside and Jacket Sets Sail to Baltic Sea

Jasmund Substation’s Topside a

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine