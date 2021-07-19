Saipem Launches Offshore Tech for Green Hydrogen Production

Italian oilfield and renewables services provider Saipem on Monday launched a technological solution for the offshore production of green hydrogen and the conversion of oil & gas facilities called SUISO.

"SUISO combines various renewable energy sources such as floating wind, floating solar and marine energy in a single system. The aim is to power, together or individually, electrolyzes installed on existing offshore platforms for the production of green hydrogen," Saipem said.

"The technology responds to the growing demand for green hydrogen production and, at the same time, it allows the conversion of oil & gas offshore facilities which have now reached the end of their life cycle. The oxygen resulting from this process can be used in various areas such as aquaculture or seaweed production," the company said.

The technology will be applied for the first time to the Agnes project in the Adriatic Sea, the offshore energy hub that Saipem, in partnership with QINT'X, intends to build off the Adriatic coast of Ravenna.

Francesco Caio, CEO of Saipem, said: “The SUISO brand is an example of Saipem's ability to find innovative and sustainable solutions to lead its clients in the energy transition. The solution is adaptable to the changing characteristics of the marine sites and to the different production needs. The know-how gained in the design and execution of infrastructures and technologically advanced plants allows Saipem to cover the green hydrogen production value chain and to be a strategic partner in the path towards a net-zero economy.”