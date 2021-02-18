Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem, Partners to Build Huge Offshore Clean Energy Hub in Italy

February 18, 2021

Credit: Игорь Головнёв
Credit: Игорь Головнёв

Italy's Saipem and renewable energy companies AGNES and Qint’x have applied for permits to develop one of the world's biggest offshore clean energy hubs, to generate wind and solar power and produce green hydrogen, Saipem said on Thursday.

The companies have agreed to build 620 megawatts of wind and solar capacity off the coast of Italian port city Ravenna, installing 65 turbines of 8 MW each and building a floating 100 MW solar power farm, they said at a presentation in the city. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has put climate change at the heart of his plans for Italy and has said his government intends to boost renewable energy and green hydrogen production.

But many companies have complained Italy's overly-complicated permitting process is holding back projects and threatening to make ambitious green energy targets unachievable.

Energy services group Saipem and its partners said they hoped to have clearance to begin construction of the Ravenna facility, which will cost more than 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), by as early as 2023.

When completed the hub will generate 1.5 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to meet the demand of 500,000 families.

The developers will also install electrolyzers on land and at sea, on decommissioned oil and gas rigs, to produce 4,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, and there will be 100 megawatt-hours of lithium-ion battery storage.

Saipem, a market leader in subsea exploration and construction, has been shifting its focus to offshore wind and renewable energy to meet growing client demand for green technologies.

It signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Plambeck Emirates in 2019 to build a 500 MW floating wind farm off the cost of Saudi Arabia.

"We are studying similar projects in Sicily and Sardinia," Saipem manager Francesco Balestrino said.

Italian energy group Eni, which jointly controls Saipem with state-lender CDP, is planning a carbon capture and storage hub in Ravenna.

($1 = 0.8280 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Credit: Agnes

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Solar

Related Offshore News

The president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, during his visit to an offshore wind farm - Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola Looking to Spend $1.2 B on 'Industrial-scale'...
Credit: Игорь Головнёв

Saipem, Partners to Build Huge Offshore Clean Energy Hub...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two
Energy
Technip Energies Logo - Credit: Technip Energies

Technip Energies Shares Soar on First Trading Day
Energy

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Offshore Wind Firm Atlantic Shores Signs Deal with Six Unions to Train and Hire New Jersey Workers

Offshore Wind Firm Atlantic Shores Signs Deal with Six Unions to Train and Hire New Jersey Workers

Saipem, Partners to Build Huge Offshore Clean Energy Hub in Italy

Saipem, Partners to Build Huge Offshore Clean Energy Hub in Italy

3t Energy Buys Petrofac's UK Training Business

3t Energy Buys Petrofac's UK Training Business

Borssele III & IV: Giant Dutch Offshore Wind Farm Fully Commissioned

Borssele III & IV: Giant Dutch Offshore Wind Farm Fully Commissioned

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine