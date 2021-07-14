Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

In a Historic First, ABS Classes Floating Wind Farm Off Portugal

July 14, 2021

Credit: ABS
Credit: ABS

Maritime and offshore classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has classed the 25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal, making it the world’s first classed offshore wind farm of the type.

The floating wind farm off the coast of Portugal consists of three MHI Vestas 8.4MW wind turbines installed on submersible type bases designed by Principle Power.

WindFloat Atlantic, of which Ocean Winds is the majority shareholder, has been described as continental Europe’s first larger-scale floating wind farm, 20 kilometers off the coast of Viana do Castello, Portugal.

Matt  Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore said:"It’s a historic first and, we believe, the first of many more to come. ABS has made a significant contribution both to this project and the development of offshore floating wind in Portugal.  

"It underscores the potential of Class and industry working together for the safe adoption of new technologies. ABS has supported innovation in offshore energy since 1958. This landmark project underlines how we continue to support  promising offshore technology more than 60 years later.” 

"The WindFloat Atlantic project is again showing its technology reliability. Having achieved formal ABS classification for the three floating platforms is, therefore, an important milestone for the project shareholders and also for the offshore floating wind industry,” said Jose Pinheiro, Ocean Winds Southern Europe BU Country Manager.

The WindFloat Atlantic project is developed by the Windplus consortium,  which is jointly owned by Ocean Winds (50:50 JV owned and created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE), Repsol, and Principle Power Inc.

Unlike traditional bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines, floating offshore wind farms are not subject to the same depth restrictions and can be deployed at any depth.  

"With the development of larger turbines above 10 MWs and research focused on shallow water moorings, the floating technology may even be an alternative to traditional bottom-founded technologies in intermediate water depths in the future," ABS said.

Energy Activity Industry News Offshore Wind Engineering Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: ADNOC

UAE: ADNOC Awards Deals Worth $763.7M to Schlumberger,...
The Seacor Eagle is staged with gear near the Seacor Power off Port Fourchon, La. The vessel is being used as stable platform to assist in salvage and pollution response operations. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

Seacor Power Bow Section Raised


Trending Offshore News

Suriname, the Next Offshore Oil Hot Spot?
Caribbean
Shearwater platform - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

Twenty Test Positive for Covid-19 on Shell's North Sea...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Protecting Against Cyber Risk in the Offshore Energy Sector

Deepwater: Drilling Down Deep

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

PetroRio Charters Ocyan Offshore Rig for Frade, Wahoo Field Drilling

PetroRio Charters Ocyan Offshore Rig for Frade, Wahoo Field Drilling

In a Historic First, ABS Classes Floating Wind Farm Off Portugal

In a Historic First, ABS Classes Floating Wind Farm Off Portugal

UAE: ADNOC Awards Deals Worth $763.7M to Schlumberger, ADNOC Drilling, Halliburton

UAE: ADNOC Awards Deals Worth $763.7M to Schlumberger, ADNOC Drilling, Halliburton

Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE Reach Deal over OPEC+ Oil Policy

Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE Reach Deal over OPEC+ Oil Policy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine