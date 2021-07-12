DNO Names Spencer as New COO

DNO ASA, a Norwegian oil and gas firm focused on the Middle East and the North Sea, has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer.

The company said Monday Chris Spencer would be appointed COO, effective immediately.

Spencer joined the Company in 2017 and his most recent position was Deputy Managing Director.

Prior to joining DNO, spencer previously served as the CEO of Rocksource ASA and in various commercial and technical roles at Royal Dutch Shell and BP. He is a Chartered Engineer with the Institution of Chemical Engineers in the United Kingdom.

The Oslo Stock Exchange-listed DNO holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.