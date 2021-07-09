CNOOC Extends Buzzard Stay for Prosafe Flotel

China's CNOOC has opted to extend the contract for Prosafe's Safe Boreas offshore accommodation rig.

Through its European subsidiary CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, the oil firm has exercised two of the three 30-day extension options available. The original contract was awarded in March.

The Safe Boreas will now stay at CNOOC's Buzzard platform complex in the UK sector of the North Sea until end-September 2021 providing gangway connected operations. Prosafe did not share the financial details.

Safe Boreas is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation unit with 450 beds and a 12-point wire mooring arrangement. It was built at Singapore's Jurong Shipyard to the GVA 3000E design and delivered in 2015. The rig has been deployed previously for projects on both the Norwegian and U.K. continental shelves.

In other Buzzard oilfield-related news, offshore installation firm Allseas said Thursday its giant Pioneering Spirit vessel had recently delivered the new module for CNOOC International’s Buzzard Phase II development.

The CNOOC International-operated Buzzard platform complex is located about 96 kilometers (km) northeast of Aberdeen in approximately 96 meters of water. The Buzzard Phase II development is a subsea development of the Buzzard northern area. The objective of the project is to develop additional reserves and bring new production on stream, supporting the goal of maximizing economic recovery in the North Sea.



The selected concept is a subsea development of the Buzzard northern area, approximately 5 kilometers northeast of Buzzard consisting of a 12-slot manifold (eight production slots and four water injection).

The development will tie back to the existing Buzzard complex with a pipeline bundle assembly incorporating pipelines, manifolds, subsea controls, and chemical injection, with a brownfield module installed on the Production Platform for processing and export via the current export pipeline routes.

