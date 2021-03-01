Prosafe's Safe Boreas Secures Work at Buzzard

Offshore accommodation rig owner Prosafe reports it has won a contract for one if its units in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

The Safe Boreas will provide gangway connected operations supporting the Buzzard platform complex from mid-April 2021, under a charter with CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited. The firm duration of the contract is 100 days with three 30-day options, Olso-listed Prosafe said.

Total value of the deal, excluding the option periods, is approximately $8.5 million.

Safe Boreas is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation unit with 450 beds and a a 12-point wire mooring arrangement. It was built at Singapore's Jurong Shipyard to the GVA 3000E design and delivered in 2015.

The rig has been deployed previously for projects on both the Norwegian and U.K. continental shelves.