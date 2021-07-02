Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions' Subsea Tech Picked for Chevron's Australian Project

July 2, 2021

Norwegian oilfield equipment and technology provider Aker Solutions has said its subsea compression tech has been selected for Chevron's Jansz-Io Compression Project, offshore Western Australia.

"Aker Solutions remains in ongoing discussions with Chevron to finalize the contract. A further announcement will be made when a contract is finalized. The value of the contract is expected to be about NOK 7 billion [$807,6 million]," Aker Solutions said Friday.

The news comes as the U.S. oil and gas major Chevron, as the operator of the Gorgon gas project, on said it would dto proceed with the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project. The investment for the whole project is estimated at around $4 billion (AU$6 billion).

The Jansz–Io gas fields are located within production licenses WA‐36‐L, WA‐39‐L, and WA‐40‐L approximately 200 km off the north‐west coast of Western Australia in water depths of approximately 1,350 meters.

A modification of the existing Gorgon development, J-IC will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-tonne normally unattended floating Field Control Station (FCS), approximately 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure, and a 135km subsea power cable linked to Barrow Island. Construction and installation activities are estimated to take approximately five years to complete, Chevron said.

