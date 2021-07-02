Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Sanctions $4B Jansz-Io Compression Project Offshore Australia

July 2, 2021

Jansz-Io Compression project - Field Control Station and Subsea Compression Station (Photo: Chevron)
Jansz-Io Compression project - Field Control Station and Subsea Compression Station (Photo: Chevron)

Oil and gas major Chevron as the operator of the Gorgon gas project has, with its partners, agreed to proceed with the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project, offshore W. Australia. The investment is estimated at around $4 billion (AU$6 billion).

The Jansz–Io gas fields are located within production licenses WA‐36‐L, WA‐39‐L, and WA‐40‐L approximately 200 km off the north‐west coast of Western Australia in water depths of approximately 1,350 meters.

Nigel Hearne, Chevron Eurasia Pacific Exploration and Production president, said J-IC represents Chevron’s most significant capital investment in Australia since the sanctioning of the Gorgon Stage 2 project in 2018.

“Using world-leading subsea compression technology, J-IC is positioned to maintain gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island,” Hearne said.

“This will maintain an important source of clean-burning natural gas to customers that will enable energy transitions in countries across the Asia Pacific region.”

A modification of the existing Gorgon development, J-IC will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-tonne normally unattended floating Field Control Station (FCS), approximately 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure, and a 135km subsea power cable linked to Barrow Island.

Construction and installation activities are estimated to take approximately five years to complete, Chevron said.

J-IC follows the Gorgon Stage 2 project, which is nearing completion of the installation phase, to supply gas to the Gorgon plant from four new Jansz-Io and seven new Gorgon wells.

The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.333 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent) and JERA (0.417 percent).

'Massive vote of confidence'

Australian Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt said: "The final investment decision represents a massive vote of confidence in the future of Australia’s gas and LNG sector. The Gorgon Project supplies clean-burning natural gas to both domestic customers and to customers across the Asia Pacific region,” Minister Pitt said.

“The decision is a major step forward for the J-IC project, which will create around 350 construction jobs during the five-year development, and secure the future of around 700 Gorgon project jobs during operations.

“Australia has committed to a gas-fired recovery and to open up new sources of gas to support domestic manufacturing and energy supplies and to expand export opportunities.”

LNG is Australia’s second-largest export commodity, earning $36.2 billion in export revenue in 2020, according to the Ministry for Resources and Water


Jansz-Io Compression project - Subsea Compression Station. Photo: Chevron

Energy Production Gas Activity Subsea Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Credit: Katherine Welles/AdobeStock

Exxon Lobbyist Duped by Greenpeace Says Climate Policy was...
For Illustration - Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Orsted, EDF-Shell JV Wind New Jersey Offshore Wind Farm...

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

By the Numbers: Offshore Africa

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Integrated Wind Solutions Buys 75% in Danish Engineering Firm

Integrated Wind Solutions Buys 75% in Danish Engineering Firm

Yinson, PTSC Add Another Year to PTSC Lam Son FPSO Contract

Yinson, PTSC Add Another Year to PTSC Lam Son FPSO Contract

Turkey to Keep Exploring for Oil and Gas in Mediterranean, Erdogan Says

Turkey to Keep Exploring for Oil and Gas in Mediterranean, Erdogan Says

Aker Solutions to Modify Draugen Platform for Hasselmus Development

Aker Solutions to Modify Draugen Platform for Hasselmus Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine