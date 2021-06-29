Siem Offshore's CFO Resigns

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore said Tuesday its CFO Dagfinn B Lie had decided to resign.

He'll remain with Siem Offshore until September 30, 2021.

"The company would like to thank Mr. Lie for his contribution and devotion to the company for the past 14 years, and we wish him good luck with new endeavors," Siem Offshore said without providing further details behind the CFO's decision to resign.

Earlier this month, Siem Offshore sold two AHTS vessels Siem Garnet and Siem Diamond for further trading outside the offshore shipping industry.

The company said at the time its objective was to reduce debt, and that surplus cash after debt repayment on the two vessels sold would be used for additional debt repayment on the 8 remaining AHTS vessels in accordance with the restructuring plan agreed with its secured lenders in May.



