Halfway There: 50th Turbine Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

June 11, 2021

Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier
Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's Blue Tern offshore installation vessel on Thursday evening at 22.40, installed the 50th Vestas V164-9.5MW turbine at the Moray East offshore wind farm in the UK,  which marked halfway point of the project.

The first turbine at what is dubbed Scotland's largest wind farm was installed on January 15, 2021, with the Bold Tern vessel.

In May Bold Tern was swapped with Blue Tern on the project due to a planned crane upgrade on Bold Tern. Blue Tern will finish installations on the project.

The Moray East wind farm is located at Moray Firth, 22km off the east coast of Scotland, using Global Energy’s facility at Port of Nigg as the onshore pre-assembly port. 

The 950MW wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds (56.6%) Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), and CTG (10%).

While Scotland's largest offshore wind farm has yet to be fully constructed, with the completion expected later this year, it has recently already started delivering electricity to the grid via its new substation south of New Deer in Aberdeenshire.

Vessels Offshore Wind Activity Europe

