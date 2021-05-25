Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
U.S. to Review 16 Offshore Wind Project Plans, Advance New Lease Areas by 2025

May 25, 2021

The U.S. plans to advance new offshore wind lease areas and complete the review of at least 16 construction and operations plans by 2025, which could add as much as 19 GW of new electric generation, an Interior Department official said on Tuesday.

Amanda Lefton, director of Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, told the Reuters U.S. Offshore Wind conference that the steps taken by the Biden administration over the last few months will catalyze the U.S. offshore wind industry.

"The action to date that the Biden-Harris administration has taken really demonstrates a sea change for offshore wind, representing a government-wide approach which will catalyze the industry," he said.

BOEM has leased 1.7 million acres of the U.S. outer continental shelf for offshore wind development, she said, with 17 commercial leases on the Atlantic coast and expects to hold a new lease sale off the coast of New York by the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.

So far, most offshore wind development activity has happened on the U.S. east coast, but Lefton said the west coast is an area of "tremendous opportunity."

She said state officials have shown interest in developing offshore wind and that BOEM is working with state agencies and other federal agencies like the Department of Defense to identify areas for wind projects that have the "least impact for ocean users."

"I am excited about the opportunity for offshore wind in the west coast and the Pacific," she told the conference. "I expect that we will move forward with offshore wind off the coast of California."

 (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Nichola Groom; Editing by Alexander Smith)

