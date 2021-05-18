Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Seacor Power Capsizing

May 18, 2021

Responders conduct salvage and pollution response operations in the wake of the fatal Seacor Power capsizing. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)
Responders conduct salvage and pollution response operations in the wake of the fatal Seacor Power capsizing. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday published a preliminary report as part of its ongoing investigation into the fatal capsizing of the liftboat Seacor Power last month near Port Fourchon, La.

There were 19 people on board when the U.S.-flagged Seacor Power overturned in extreme weather conditions in the Gulf of Mexico. Six people were rescued by the Coast Guard and Good Samaritan vessels, six people died in the accident and seven remain missing.

According to the NTSB, the vessel departed Port Fourchon at about 1:30 p.m. April 13, bound for the oil and gas lease area Main Pass Block 138 in the Gulf of Mexico. A weather report emailed to the vessel at 7:02 a.m. that day predicted afternoon winds at 9 to 12 knots from the southeast with 3-foot seas.

NTSB investigators learned that at about 3:30 p.m., as the Seacor Power transited the open waters of the Gulf, a squall passed over the liftboat. With visibility dropping and winds increasing significantly, the crew decided to lower the Seacor Power’s legs to the seafloor to hold the vessel in position until the storm passed. The crewmember at the helm attempted to turn the Seacor Power into the wind as the legs began to descend. Before the turn was completed, the liftboat heeled to starboard and capsized.

NTSB investigators also learned several people were able to escape onto the exposed, port side of the Seacor Power deckhouse. High winds and seas that had built to 10 to 12 feet prevented rescuers from reaching those who remained on the liftboat. Some were washed into the water and six were eventually rescued, with one survivor suffering a serious injury.

NTSB investigators have interviewed survivors, other personnel who previously crewed the Seacor Power, representatives for the owner and charterer, vessel inspectors and surveyors, and search and rescue responders.

When the Seacor Power is salvaged NTSB investigators intend to return to inspect the vessel and collect further evidence.

Offshore Salvage Liftboats Casualties Vessels Casualties North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol / Credit; IEA

IEA: New Fossil Fuel Investments Must Stop If We Want to...
Credit: Indian Navy Spokesperson Twiter / Screenshot

Cyclone Tauktae: Rescue Op Launched for 81 Offshore Oil...


Trending Offshore News

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Worker Dies in Incident Aboard...
Energy
Credit: Oxford Brookes University

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

UK: OWGP Launches Funding for Local Offshore Wind Supply Chain

UK: OWGP Launches Funding for Local Offshore Wind Supply Chain

New Contracts Drive Maersk Drilling to Upgrade Financial Guidance for 2021

New Contracts Drive Maersk Drilling to Upgrade Financial Guidance for 2021

BP, Eni in Talks to Merge Angola Oil and Gas Operations

BP, Eni in Talks to Merge Angola Oil and Gas Operations

Fourteen Die Offshore India After Barge Sinks as Cyclone Batters West Coast

Fourteen Die Offshore India After Barge Sinks as Cyclone Batters West Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine