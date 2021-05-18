Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Increased Output Rates, Carbon Storage: Halliburton, TGS in Reservoir Monitoring Tech Collab

May 18, 2021

Illustration only - JT Jeeraphun
Illustration only - JT Jeeraphun

U.S. oilfield services giant Halliburton and Norway-based offshore seismic data firm TGS have teamed up to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing with the aim of helping oil firms boost output rates, but also explore carbon storage options.

The alliance promises to deliver advanced insight to oil and gas operators to determine their reservoir potential for oil and gas production or carbon storage. 

"The Halliburton FiberVSP and Odassea distributed acoustic sensing solutions will now incorporate TGS’s seismic imaging workflows that process the entire seismic wavefield to generate high-resolution reservoir images," the companies said.

“We are excited to transform vertical seismic profiling to a full-field, digital, and intervention-less surveillance solution,” said Trey Clark, vice president of Wireline and Perforating. “Through our collaboration with TGS, we can now enable real-time monitoring of production across an entire field, allowing our customers to make better decisions and increase ultimate recovery.”

“This solution enables enhanced reservoir understanding for our customers with a lower total cost of ownership relative to conventional 4D seismic,” said Jan Schoolmeesters, executive vice president of TGS Operations and New Energy Solutions. 

He said the partnership would help the firm meet its strategic goals of focusing more on technology and mature basins, capturing more repeatable business, and offering clients cost-efficient new energy solutions like carbon storage monitoring.

"Work is underway to deliver this combined solution for multiple onshore and offshore reservoir monitoring projects," TGS said.

Worth noting, TGS, mostly known for its seismic data services for offshore oil and gas exploration, has recently launched a push to diversify its business to become less reliant on oil price cycles. Apart from the already mentioned carbon storage monitoring, the company last week acquired 4C Offshore, a market intelligence, and consultancy firm, providing research and insights to the offshore wind industry. 

