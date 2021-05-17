Aibel Taps Axess Group for Dogger Bank Substation Work

Norway-based Axess Group has secured an "Enterprise of Competence" service contract with Aibel’s fabrication yard in Laem Chabang, Thailand, for the Dogger Bank Substation A, to be deployed at the first of three phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm – the world’s largest offshore wind project.

Axess will provide engineering review, inspection, testing, and certification of lifting appliances on the platform, to ensure statutory compliance and delivery of the asset to regional operational standards.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located more than 130km off the North East coast of England, where the first two phases were sanctioned in 2020, with the first phase due to start commercial operations from summer 2023.

All three phases of the project will make up the world’s largest offshore wind farm, with an installed capacity of 3.6GW – capable of powering 6 million UK homes.

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). Dogger Bank C is a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor. The financial close on Dogger Bank C is currently forecast for Q4 2021.

Aibel and Hitachi ABB Power Grids have secured contracts to deliver the offshore platforms and associated transmission links for all three phases of the giant wind farm project.

Rod Matzdorff, Renewables Manager for Asia Pacific at Axess Group, said, “We are happy to continue our working relationship with Aibel after our last collaboration and even happier that the latest award is in offshore wind. This contract further cements our position as a leading supplier in the renewable energy industry.”