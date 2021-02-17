Aibel, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Win Dogger Bank Phase 3 Deal

Aibel and Hitachi ABB Power Grids have secured contracts to deliver the offshore platform and associated transmission link for the third phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the Dogger Bank in the UK.

The Dogger Bank wind farm(s), is a giant 3.6 GW offshore wind project in the UK, which will be developed in three 1.2 GW phases. The shareholders of the first two phases are SSE, Equinor, as well as Eni which has recently opted to buy into the project. The third phase is owned by Equinor and SSE.

Aibel and Hitachi ABB Power Grids which were previously appointed as tier-one suppliers for the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, are now confirmed for all three phases of the development, Dogger Bank A, B, and C.

Both contracts are subject to financial close on Dogger Bank C, which is currently forecast for Q4 2021.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm Project Director, Steve Wilson, said: “Confirmation of our collaboration with Hitachi ABB Power Grids and Aibel on all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm is another important milestone for our world-leading development. Working together in an integrated way will enable us to achieve optimum efficiency during the design, procurement and construction work, while the use of market-leading HVDC technology will ensure efficient and reliable transmission of renewable energy for 6 million UK households once all of the windfarm phases become operational.”

The Dogger Bank A and B projects involve the installation of 190 offshore wind turbines situated approximately 80 miles from the British coast. Each turbine, of GE Renewable Energy's giant Haliade-X type, will have a capacity of 13 MW for a total capacity of 2.4 GW. GE Renewable Energy has also been confirmed as the preferred turbine supplier for Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK.

Under the agreement, GE will deliver the upscaled Haliade-X 14 MW wind turbines. This will mark the first time these turbines will be installed at any project world-wide.

The electricity generated by the turbines at Dogger Bank, which are between 130km and over 200km from shore, will be transmitted onshore via subsea cables.

Due to the distance of each of the Dogger Bank phases offshore, it will be the first HVDC-connected wind farm in the UK.

An HVDC connection will ensure the renewable energy being transmitted over the long distances from the Dogger Bank offshore to the onshore grid connections in East Riding and Teesside, which will be achieved efficiently while minimizing losses.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will install its compact high-voltage direct-current technology, called HVDC Light, for efficient transmission to the project’s onshore grid connections in the East Riding of Yorkshire for Dogger Bank A and B, and on Teesside for Dogger Bank C.

Aibel will work alongside Hitachi ABB Power Grids to provide the offshore converter platforms located in the North Sea.

“Together, with customers and partners, we are playing a key role in accelerating the energy transition,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ Grid Integration business. “HVDC technology contributes significantly towards a carbon-neutral energy future by enabling the integration of large-scale and remote renewable energy generation,” he added. “Being selected once again underlines our customers’ trust in our world-leading expertise and delivery capabilities.”

“Alongside our partner Hitachi ABB Power Grids, our skilled engineers have developed integrated solutions and established an efficient supply chain for our deliveries. We are proud to see that our concept wins in a very competitive environment,” says Executive Vice President for Field development and Offshore wind in Aibel, Nils Arne Hatleskog.