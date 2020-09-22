GE's Giant 13MW Offshore Wind Turbines to Debut at Dogger Bank A & B

Wind turbine constructor GE Renewable Energy will supply its giant 13MW Haliade-X wind turbines for the Dogger Bank wind farm phases A and B.

Dogger Bank is a giant offshore wind farm project in the UK, jointly owned by SSE and Equinor. Once completed, the wind farm will have a capacity of 3.6GW and will be the largest offshore wind project in the world.

The project is located over 130km off England’s north-east coast and will be capable of powering up to 4.5 UK million homes each year when complete in 2026. Due to its size and scale, the site is being built in three consecutive phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B, and Dogger Bank C. Each project is expected to generate around 6TWh of electricity annually.

GE's contract award for the supply of 13MW turbines for the Dogger Bank A and B is subject to the projects reaching financial close, expected in late 2020.

Under the agreement with SSE and Equinor, GE will deliver 190 Haliade-X 13MW offshore wind turbines to be installed off the north-east coast of England, split evenly at 95 turbines for each of the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

"The installation of these turbines will be the first time ever a 13MW Haliade-X is installed in the world. One spin of the Haliade-X 13MW can generate enough electricity to power a UK household for more than two days," Equinor said.

Marshaling Harbor in Hartlepool

As part of the agreement GE Renewable Energy will establish its marshaling harbor activities at Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool which will serve as the base for turbine service equipment, installation, and commissioning activities for Dogger Bank A and B.

This will see the delivery of component parts for each of GE’s Haliade-X 13MW wind turbines to the specialist port, including the nacelle, three tower sections, and three 107m long blades, for pre-assembly on-site at Able Seaton prior to transport out to the North Sea for installation.

"This activity will lead to the creation of 120 skilled jobs at the port during construction. Turbine installation is expected to commence in 2023 at Dogger Bank A," Equinor said Tuesday.

Commenting on the Hartlepool port's role in the project, Peter Stephenson, ABLE UK’s Executive Chairman, said: “We are delighted that 120 skilled jobs will be based here at the Port, in this exciting and growing industry.

"The offshore wind sector will increase four-fold by 2030 through the Sector Deal, and with the increasingly demanding targets for low carbon power generation, there is an unparalleled level of market visibility. Combine this with the sectors’ extraordinary efforts in terms of developing new products and significantly reducing costs, this industry is set to become a dominant factor in a post-Covid 19 UK economy.”





The agreement also includes a five-year Service and Warranty agreement supporting operational jobs in the maintenance of the wind farm.

"This agreement for Dogger Bank phases A and B will account for around 120 out of the total 200 long term jobs (previously announced) that will be based out of the Port of Tyne where the wind farm’s new Operations and Maintenance base will be located. GE’s Service team will be co-located with the Dogger Bank Operational and Maintenance team at Port of Tyne," Equinor said.

"This brings the total number of jobs in the North East associated with the development and operation of Dogger Bank Wind Farm to 320 so far.

Recruitment activity is expected to begin in early 2021, and job roles will be advertised closer to the time by GE and by Dogger Bank via the Dogger Bank website and social media channels," the Norwegian energy firm added.

SSE Renewables is leading the construction of the wind farm. Equinor will then take over as operator of the 3.6GW project during its lifetime of at least 25-years.

'Great news for the wider offshore wind industry'

Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s Project Director at SSE Renewables, said: “Signing the contract with GE Renewable Energy is not just great news for Dogger Bank and GE, but for the wider offshore wind industry, marking the first time a 13MW turbine will be installed in the world.

“These turbines are a true testament of how hard the offshore wind industry is working to continually innovate and drive down costs and we look forward to working with GE Renewable Energy to help us deliver the largest offshore wind farm in the world.”

To remind, just a few days ago Rystad Energy published its analysis which showed that the largest offshore wind turbines, while more expensive, reduce the overall cost of large-scale offshore wind farm development.

"Their added costs are expected to be mitigated by fewer required units and the efficiency gains associated with the newer, more technologically advanced turbines. For every project, there is also the cost of manufacturing a number of foundations, so the reduction in the number of turbines will also lead to fewer array cabling runs, which in turn reduces the installation scope," Rystad said in a statement.

Haliade-X 13MW

The Haliade-X 13MW turbine is an enhanced version of the 12MW prototype unit which has been generating power in Rotterdam since November 2019 and recently secured its provisional type certificate from DNV-GL.

This prototype unit, which set a world record in January 2020 by being the first wind turbine to produce 288MWh in one day, will start operating at 13MW in the coming months as part of its ongoing testing and certification process. The uprated 13MW Haliade-X will continue to feature 107-meter long blades and a 220-meter rotor.

John Lavelle, President & CEO, Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said: “We are delighted to take the next step in developing the most advanced proven technology in the market. At GE, innovation is in our DNA, and that is why we continue to innovate, enhance and develop the Haliade-X platform to meet market demands to deliver offshore wind as a competitive and affordable source of renewable energy. In signing these orders with Dogger Bank, our Haliade-X technology will now have an important role to play in the UK’s offshore wind ambitions (40GW by 2030) and greenhouse emission reduction to “net-zero” by 2050.”

HALIADE-X 13 MW FIGURES, as shared by GE Renewable Energy



13 MW capacity

220-meter rotor

248 meters high

107-meter long blades

38,000 m2 swept area

One Haliade-X 13 MW can save up to 52,000* metric tons of CO2, which is the equivalent of the emissions generated by 11,000* vehicles in one year.

One GE Haliade-X 13 MW spin could power a UK household for more than two days





Halfdan Brustad, vice president for Dogger Bank at Equinor, said: “We want Dogger Bank to be a flagship project that leads the way in both digitalization and innovative technology, so it is a great honor to confirm that this project will be the first in the world to use these powerful turbines.



“The sheer scale of Dogger Bank brings huge opportunities to the UK. As well as being home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the North East will benefit from hundreds of jobs and local supply chain opportunities. We look forward to working with our partners and suppliers to build up a skilled team in the area, to operate and maintain these turbines for the lifetime of the wind farm, from our new base which will be constructed at the Port of Tyne.”

Local supply chain

According to Equinor, Dogger Bank Wind Farm and its appointed Tier 1 Contractors are committed to supporting the development and growth of a competitive UK supply chain and are holding a series of “Meet the Buyer” webinars throughout September.

"The events are free to attend and will give businesses of all sizes, across a wide range of disciplines, a chance to meet with the Dogger Bank project team and Tier 1 contractors to explore opportunities to provide products and services to the world’s biggest offshore wind construction project," Equinor said.



Dogger Bank’s three projects, Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C, secured 3.6GW of offshore wind contracts in the UK Government’s 2019 contracts for difference auctions.