GE's Giant Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Now Operates at 13MW

The world's largest offshore wind turbine in operation, GE's Haliade-X prototype, has been upgraded, or "uprated" and is now operating at a 13 MW power output.

The Haliade-X wind turbine prototype has been spinning in Rotterdam since November 2019, initially at 12MW.

This uprated 13 MW Haliade-X version will continue to feature 107-meter long blades and a 220-meter rotor and will be able to generate 4% more Annual Energy Production (AEP) than the previous 12 MW version of the prototype.

Vincent Schellings, Chief Technology Officer for Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said “With three years in the making, the Haliade-X platform has proven to be a successful story. Combined with almost 5 GW of customer commitments and an international testing and R&D program, the 13 MW uprated version is a true testament of how we continue to innovate and develop our Haliade-X technology to address our customers’ needs.”



The Haliade-X 13 MW offshore wind turbine will be used in the first two phases of UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with a total of 190 units to be installed starting in 2023. This will mark the first installation of the world’s most powerful wind turbine in operation to date at what will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

The Haliade-X technology has also been selected as the preferred wind turbine for the 120 MW Skipjack and 1,100 MW Ocean Wind projects in the US.

The Haliade-X platform serial production will kick off in the second half of 2021 at GE’s Saint-Nazaire factory in France.

The prototype located in Rotterdam set a new world record in January 2020 by generating 288 MWh of continuous power in one day.



HALIADE-X 13 MW FIGURES



13 MW capacity

220-meter rotor

248 meters high

107-meter long blades

38,000 m2 swept area

One Haliade-X 13 MW will be able to generate 4% more Annual Energy Production (AEP) than the previous 12 MW version of the prototype

One spin can generate enough electricity to power one house for more than two days

