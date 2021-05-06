Software Update: Sharp Reflections Upgrades PreStack Pro for 4D Seismic

Sharp Reflections, an offshore seismic data analysis solutions company, has announced a software update to its PreStack Pro software.

According to the company, the 6.2 update, developed in partnership with Equinor focuses on expanding the software’s capabilities within the 4D domain.

"Whilst this offers additional functionality for improving pre-stack seismic analysis, its main benefits can be found in production-based seismic interpretation," the company said.

Launched in early 2020, the project with Equinor was aimed at developing PreStack Pro’s 4D processing and analysis functionalities.

"This latest release complements the earlier November 2020 release and completes the development, establishing an interactive framework for the efficient handling of time-lapse seismic data," Sharp Reflections said.

"With 4D seismic playing an increasingly important role in ongoing reservoir management, these latest updates to the PreStack Pro software offer operators a seamless platform from which to analyze the changes in seismic vintages over time and ultimately to optimize their field developments. With all volumes now organized into a single multi-vintage object, 4D visualization, post-processing and amplitude analysis are all streamlined," the company added.

Bill Shea, CEO of Sharp Reflections said: "The benefits of this new 4D capability are extensive. With pre-stack gathers now available in a single volume, data organization is vastly improved, leading to accelerated insights and improved context. For the first time, our users can quickly see where the changes are happening and analyze these in more detail without the need for manual calculations or comparisons.