Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Software Update: Sharp Reflections Upgrades PreStack Pro for 4D Seismic

May 6, 2021

Credit: Sharp Reflections
Credit: Sharp Reflections

Sharp Reflections, an offshore seismic data analysis solutions company, has announced a software update to its PreStack Pro software.

According to the company, the 6.2 update, developed in partnership with Equinor focuses on expanding the software’s capabilities within the 4D domain.  

"Whilst this offers additional functionality for improving pre-stack seismic analysis, its main benefits can be found in production-based seismic interpretation," the company said.

Launched in early 2020, the project with Equinor was aimed at developing PreStack Pro’s 4D processing and analysis functionalities.

"This latest release complements the earlier November 2020 release and completes the development, establishing an interactive framework for the efficient handling of time-lapse seismic data," Sharp Reflections said.

"With 4D seismic playing an increasingly important role in ongoing reservoir management, these latest updates to the PreStack Pro software offer operators a seamless platform from which to analyze the changes in seismic vintages over time and ultimately to optimize their field developments.  With all volumes now organized into a single multi-vintage object, 4D visualization, post-processing and amplitude analysis are all streamlined," the company added.

Bill Shea, CEO of Sharp Reflections said: "The benefits of this new 4D capability are extensive.  With pre-stack gathers now available in a single volume, data organization is vastly improved, leading to accelerated insights and improved context.  For the first time, our users can quickly see where the changes are happening and analyze these in more detail without the need for manual calculations or comparisons.

 

Technology Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Software

Related Offshore News

File Photo: BHP

BHP Starts Production from Ruby Field Offshore Trinidad &...
West Mira / Credit Seadrill

Wintershall Dea Terminates West Mira Rig Contract After...


Trending Offshore News

Image for illustartion only - Credit; Wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Offshore Incident: Velesto's Jack-Up Rig Tilts, Submerges...
Offshore
Image for illustration - A Seadrill drillship - Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Report: Noble Corp. Bids for Seadrill's Assets
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Malaysia Offshore Rig Sinking: All 101 Crewmembers Brought to Shore Safely

Malaysia Offshore Rig Sinking: All 101 Crewmembers Brought to Shore Safely

Seadrill Allowed to Use Lender Cash until Aug. 31

Seadrill Allowed to Use Lender Cash until Aug. 31

Norway: MOL Gets Nod to Drill Iving Appraisal Well

Norway: MOL Gets Nod to Drill Iving Appraisal Well

Two Harvey Gulf Board Members Resign

Two Harvey Gulf Board Members Resign

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine