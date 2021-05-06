Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Expects $200M in Job Cuts Charges

May 6, 2021

Credit: kichigin19/AdobeStock
Credit: kichigin19/AdobeStock

Exxon Mobil Corp expects up to $200 million in charges this year related to job cuts in an era of cost savings, according to a regulatory filing.

The biggest U.S. oil producer has slashed costs, delayed projects and said it could trim an estimated 14,000 employees globally, or 15%, including contractors. Exxon reported its first annual loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic battered energy demand.

The company will spend more this year than in 2020 as workers exit, according to the filing.

Total cash outflows would be between $400 million and $600 million, versus $47 million last year, according to the filing. Exxon had set aside some money last year toward the costs.

The severance cost estimate does not include job cuts related to changes in the company's portfolio, it said.

Reductions should be "substantially complete" by year-end, including voluntary and involuntary exits and the use of fewer in contractors, Exxon said.

In the first quarter the company had before-tax charges of $39 million mostly from employee separation costs in Singapore and Europe.

Cost savings from its global staffing review are likely to range between $1 billion and $2 billion per year versus 2019 levels, according to Wednesday's filing. 

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

North America Jobs People & Companies

Related Offshore News

File Photo: BHP

BHP Starts Production from Ruby Field Offshore Trinidad &...
Credit: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa to Deliver Wind Turbines for Full 1,044 MW...


Trending Offshore News

Offshore Incident: Velesto's Jack-Up Rig Tilts, Submerges...
Offshore
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Completes Debt Restructuring. Emerges from...
Drilling

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Sends Another Jack-Up to APAC, as Siemens Gamesa Extends Brave Tern Charter

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Sends Another Jack-Up to APAC, as Siemens Gamesa Extends Brave Tern Charter

Seismic Data Firm CGG Launches Pollution Monitoring Solution

Seismic Data Firm CGG Launches Pollution Monitoring Solution

Exxon Expects $200M in Job Cuts Charges

Exxon Expects $200M in Job Cuts Charges

Marathon Oil, APA 1Q Profits Beat Expectations

Marathon Oil, APA 1Q Profits Beat Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine