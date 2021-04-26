DECOM: Ardyne, Dynasty Energy Services Team on P&A Efficiencies

Ardyne, the Aberdeen and Norway-based fishing, milling and casing recovery provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Dynasty Energy Services, a company in specialized fishing services and plug and abandonment (P&A), to deliver enhanced P&A services globally.

“The future of many oil and gas supply chain companies will depend on their ability to adapt to market conditions and to continue identifying opportunities to improve their offering by creating greater operational efficiencies," said Alan Fairweather, CEO of Ardyne,.

Ardyne’s systems for casing recovery is designed to save rig time, and the company’s Casing Recovery Toolbox is designed to offer flexibility and functionality to optimize operations and quickly adapt to unexpected circumstances.

The TRIDENT system is an integrated, single-trip casing cutting and pulling system developed to save rig time while offering precision and additional functionality.

Ardyne’s TITAN system provides power downhole. It enables repeatable, on demand casing cutting and jacking capability in a single trip and has been run successfully more than 1,200 times globally.

Dynasty’s Predator thru-casing section milling technology mitigates sustained pressure, providing a secure environment for barrier placement, saving costs through less rig time and multiple trips in the well. The Predator enables stabilised multiple string section milling without damaging outer casing strings. It allows real time decision-making, greater flexibility and contingency planning – especially valuable for P&A campaigns where the original well records are questionable or absent.

Combining Predator with the TRIDENT and TITAN systems enables multiple time saving solutions for P&A operations, with the benefit of being available from one service provider.

Rystad Energy has estimated the global decommissioning market will reach £34.5 billion by 2024, and more than 2,500 wells will be decommissioned in the North Sea alone in the next decade.

Fairweather said : “Forecasts for the decommissioning market are healthy but to maximize these opportunities will require greater innovation in technology and service provision. The exclusive partnership between Ardyne and Dynasty answers the need for a truly world-class full service fishing, milling and casing recovery offering for the global P&A sector.





