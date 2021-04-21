Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ARL gets Grant to Develop Seismic Sensor for Flying Node AUV

April 21, 2021

Credit: ARL
Credit: ARL

Autonomous Robotics Ltd (ARL) has won a grant funded project from  the UK-based OGTC and two European energy companies to develop a bespoke seismic sensor to fit in the company’s autonomous underwater vehicle solution, Flying Node. The project is expected to last 15 months.  

ARL is a UK company developing an autonomous underwater vehicle solution – Flying Nodes – to be deployed in swarms of up to 3,000 for assessing and measuring key data in depths of up to 3,000 meters.  

The technology promises to dramatically reduce the cost of obtaining accurate data in the key sectors of environmental, offshore energy, and defense. According to ARL. its Flying Node technology will disrupt these markets by offering commercial advantages in cost, time and higher data quality compared to existing technologies.

The grant, as announced Wednesday by ARL, was awarded as part of OGTC’s strategy to work with partners as they transition to a net-zero objective, and their Offshore Energy 4.0 program is focused on enabling remotely controlled operations, empowered by data, robotics, and autonomous systems. ARL did not say who the two energy companies were.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Thalassa Holdings, a holding company of ARL Ltd, said: "We are delighted that ARL has won this award and in particular the participation of the two European energy companies.  We are continuing to make good progress in the development of our Flying Nodes solution which will address a number of opportunities in the Offshore Energy, Defence and Environmental markets."

People & Company News Technology New Products Geoscience Seismic New Product

Related Offshore News

Transocean Norge - Credit: Oystein Meland/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Finds Oil and Gas in Norwegian Sea. Production...
Maersk Integrator/Credit: Maersk Drilling

Aker BP Adds One More Well to Maersk Drilling's Jack-Up...


Trending Offshore News

A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...
Offshore
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat Seacro Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Two More Deceased Crew Members Recovered from Seacor Power
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Ampelmann, C-Job Develop Motion-compensated Feeder Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Sector

Ampelmann, C-Job Develop Motion-compensated Feeder Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Sector

Eneti Picks Shoreline Wind's Construction Simulation Software

Eneti Picks Shoreline Wind's Construction Simulation Software

Mozambique President Vows to Restore Peace in Gas-Rich Cabo Delgado

Mozambique President Vows to Restore Peace in Gas-Rich Cabo Delgado

Mocean Puts Blue X Wave Energy Prototype on Display

Mocean Puts Blue X Wave Energy Prototype on Display

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine