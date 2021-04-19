Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Keppel in Talks with Petrobras to Build FPSO for Buzios Field

April 19, 2021

An FPSO offshore Brazil; Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock
An FPSO offshore Brazil; Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Singapore's Keppel Corporation has confirmed it has been in talks with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras to built an FPSO vessel for the Buzios field offshore Brazil.

In a statement on Friday, responding to an article by Upstream Daily News, Keppel Corp. said: "The company wishes to confirm that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard Limited, is in advanced discussions with Petrobras in respect of a contract to build a floating production storage and offloading vessel for the Buzios field offshore Brazil, but no definitive agreements have been entered into as at the date of this announcement."

"The company will make the relevant announcement in accordance with the SGX-ST Listing Manual at the appropriate time," Keppel added.

Keppel Corporation will be releasing its 1Q 2021 business update on Thursday, 22 April 2021, when more info might be shared.

There are currently four FPSOs operating at the Buzios field, the P-74, P-75, P-76, and P-77 units.

According to World Energy Reports, Petrobras plans to ultimately have 12 FPSOs in operation on Buzios by the end of the decade. Back in February, the Brazilian oil giant signed a letter of intent with Dutch FPSO supplier SBM Offshore for the delivery of what will be the sixth FPSO to be deployed in the Búzios field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

SBM Offshore will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and operation of the FPSO, to be named the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré. The contract for the lease and operation is for 26.25 years.

The FPSO will be the largest oil-producing unit operating offshore Brazil and one of the largest in the world, with a daily processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12 million m3 of gas. Delivery of the FPSO is expected in the second half of 2024.

Worth noting, earlier in February, Reuters reported, that a consortium led  Keppel Shipyard had offered Petrobras the lowest price to build an FPSO for Buzios.

Keppel offered to build P-78, a 180,000-barrels-per-day production unit that Petrobras plans for its deepwater Buzios field, for 12.52 billion reais ($2.33 billion), the sources said, asking not to be named as the information was confidential, Reuters said at the time.

Energy Industry News Activity FPSO South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

An FPSO - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be...
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat Seacro Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, LA. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Second Casualty Recovered from Capsized Lift Boat, 11...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine