Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Reports Buzios Field Production Record

July 14, 2020

(Photo: Petrobras)
(Photo: Petrobras)

Brazil's Petrobras said production from four of its floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) in the Buzios field located in the Santos Basin, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, combined to achieve a daily record output on Monday.

The P-74, P-75, P-76 and P-77 FPSOs together produced 674,000 barrels per day of oil and 844,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, besting the previous record set at the end of last month

The Buzios field, discovered in 2010, is considered the largest deepwater oilfield in the world, Petrobras said.

Deepwater FPSO Production South America Floating Production Brazil

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Lukas Z - AdobeStock

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest...
NOAKA Illustration; Credit: Aker BP

Aker BP: NOAKA Offshore Development to Cost $5.3B


Trending Offshore News

OPEC Logo - Image Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021
Energy
Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa

Total Looking to Sell Stake in North Sea Pipeline

Total Looking to Sell Stake in North Sea Pipeline

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Drilling and Maintenance at Ekofisk

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Drilling and Maintenance at Ekofisk

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest Point in Two Decades

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest Point in Two Decades

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine