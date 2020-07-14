Petrobras Reports Buzios Field Production Record

Brazil's Petrobras said production from four of its floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) in the Buzios field located in the Santos Basin, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, combined to achieve a daily record output on Monday.

The P-74, P-75, P-76 and P-77 FPSOs together produced 674,000 barrels per day of oil and 844,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, besting the previous record set at the end of last month.

The Buzios field, discovered in 2010, is considered the largest deepwater oilfield in the world, Petrobras said.