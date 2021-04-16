Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

"Coal has to go," CEO of Poland's PGE Says

April 16, 2021

Credit: Elnur/AdobeStock
Credit: Elnur/AdobeStock

Coal has obviously to be scrapped as a power source, the CEO of the Polish group which owns the EU’s biggest carbon-emitting power plant said on Thursday, underscoring a policy shift in a country until recently wedded to coal to generate electricity.

Poland produces most of its electricity from coal but has made a series of policy shifts in recent months and now plans investment in offshore wind, nuclear power and solar energy to help decarbonize its economy.

“Today it is obvious that we need to move away from coal,” Wojciech Dabrowski, chief executive of PGE, told an offshore industry conference. PGE owns the Belchatwow lignite power plant in central Poland which ranks as the EU’s biggest carbon dioxide emitter.

“Today, Polish society expects an energy transformation,” Dabrowski said. “Today everyone wants to live in a comfortable environment, have clean air around and at the same time guaranteed energy security, which is electricity in the socket, and not pay more for it than they can.”

Poland was the only EU member not to commit to climate neutrality by 2050 when the bloc set the target in 2019, but it has lately encouraged investment in clean energy under EU pressure to cut emissions.


In January the Polish parliament passed legislation designed to spur investment in offshore wind energy and the government next plans to present legislation that would enable state-run utilities to separate their coal assets and transfer them to a newly created state-owned agency.

Warsaw expects this to help companies like PGE raise funds from banks, which are increasingly reluctant to finance fossil fuels, for investment in projects such as offshore wind. Greenpeace however said this is just a “transfer of dirty assets from one pocket to another”.

PGE plans to invest 75 billion zlotys ($19.3 billion) in building up its renewable energy capacity by 2030 and is developing two offshore wind projects with Denmark’s Orsted whose total capacity of 2.5 gigawatts is half of Belchatow’s capacity, Dabrowski said.

Poland’s biggest coal producer PGG plans to close its last coal mine in 2049 but this is still being discussed with labour unions. PGE has not yet set a date for the closure of its coal-fired power plants but Dabrowski said Poland will give up on coal in 30 years, which environmentalists say is too long.

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by David Holmes)

Energy Offshore Wind Emissions Activity Renewables Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat...
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

New Woodside Boss Faces Existential Threats, Outgoing CEO Coleman Says

New Woodside Boss Faces Existential Threats, Outgoing CEO Coleman Says

Harland & Wolff to Build NnG Offshore Wind Farm Jackets in Methil, Creating 290 Jobs

Harland & Wolff to Build NnG Offshore Wind Farm Jackets in Methil, Creating 290 Jobs

Petronas Charters Maersk Drillship for Ultra-Deepwater Well in Gabon

Petronas Charters Maersk Drillship for Ultra-Deepwater Well in Gabon

Aggressive Push to Meet Paris Goals, Could See Oil Prices Slide to $10 by 2050

Aggressive Push to Meet Paris Goals, Could See Oil Prices Slide to $10 by 2050

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine