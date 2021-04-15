Petronas Awards 3-Year Well Intervention Deal to Welltec

Offshore energy technology company Welltec has secured a three-year contract with the Malaysian oil firm Petronas as the sole provider of downhole conveyance and powered mechanical services for Petronas' Malaysia operations.

Espen Dalland, Area VP for the Asia-Pacific region said: "This is the third new contract we have received from Petronas following awards in 2014 and 2017, with an extension exercised in 2019. This latest contract predominantly features the same scope of services but now the geographical scope has increased from previously just being East Malaysia, to also include all assets in West Malaysia.”

The services are based on daily or monthly rental and will be selected by the various Petronas assets for any upcoming project during the coming three-year period, Welltec said.

The delivery will include the entire Welltec Intervention portfolio with the majority of services having already been deployed for Petronas under previous agreements, but now additional services like the RCB (Reverse Circulating Bit) and several sizes of the Well Cutter family have also been added to the list, Welltec said.

"Welltec’s unique RCB breaks through obstacles, such as composite plugs, and recovers the generated cuttings with suction into integrated bailer sections. In a single run, this allows users to mill such obstacles as composite plugs and recover any associated debris the well to prevent further associated problems," the company explained.

