Ocean Infinity's Armada Fleet to Feature Gregg Drilling's Seabed Drills

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has formed a geotechnical drilling services joint venture with Gregg Drilling, a subsidiary of Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska.

Ocean Infinity said that the JV would provide geotechnical services to offshore markets in traditional and renewable energy field developments and cables.

"The JV combines the expertise and assets of the two companies and will see Gregg Drilling mobilize its seabed drills onto the Armada fleet of uncrewed and optionally crewed vessels ranging from 21m-78m in size." Ocean Infinity said.

Ocean Infinity in February 2020 said it would build the world's largest fleet of unmanned surface vessels - the Armada, "to serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters."

In a statement on Wednesday, Ocean Infinity said that combining Gregg’s deep-water geotechnical drilling capability with Ocean Infinity’s Armada geophysical fleet, and recently enhanced data analytics capabilities following the acquisition of MMT, will expand capabilities for both companies to complete offshore investigations globally.

"The JV will enable more sustainable underwater development, including geotechnical data collection, needed to support offshore wind anchor and foundation design," Ocean Infinity said.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “Partnering with Gregg Drilling to further expand the capabilities of our Armada fleet of vessels will enable us to provide full-service solutions to customers spanning geophysical and geotechnical tasks.”

“Gregg Drilling and its parent company Sealaska share our vision for reducing the environmental impact of offshore activities. This agreement marks another step on our journey to transform marine operations, and we are excited to be doing so in partnership with another innovative team that shares our passion for sustainability.”

John Gregg, President of Gregg Drilling, said: “We are pleased to partner with Ocean Infinity to provide an industry-leading geotechnical offering. Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet has revolutionised the outlook for marine operations through its uncrewed capability and its unmatched focus on sustainability. We look forward to working together to best use the expertise of both companies.”





