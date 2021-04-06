New Manager of ASCO's Lifting Branch Eyes North Sea Growth

Integrated logistics and materials management company, ASCO, has appointed Craig Revie as General Manager of its specialist lifting division, NSL.

Revie first joined ASCO in 2018 as head of Marine Services, Craig led initiatives in vessel monitoring, marine coordination and vessel sharing, before taking on the role of UK Business Development and Energy Transition Manager.

"His expertise in cross-sector market development and growth will be applied to his latest role, as he builds upon NSL’s 30+ years of lifting expertise, guidance and competency development," ASCO siad.

With facilities in Aberdeen and Houston NSL provides specialist technical assurance and assistance, as well as integrated project and on-site operational support across the UK, Caribbean, West and North Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on his appointment, Revie said: “This is an exciting time to take the reins at NSL and in addition to developing our global footprint, I am particularly looking forward to growing our North Sea client base, at such a pivotal time for the UK offshore energy industry.

"Our cross-sector expertise in managing risk while delivering cost-effective, practical lifting solutions ranges from individual assessments and procedure development, to the provision of on-site specialists, technical assistance, and practical training courses. All are of specific value to our clients at this time of unprecedented industry restructure and transition."

ASCO CEO Peter France added: “NSL quite literally wrote the handbook for safe and industry-assured lifting services, and we are delighted to have Craig leading our team of Lifting Technical Authorities and Technical Specialists as they provide the complete safety lifting package to the offshore oil & gas industry and wider energy transition sectors.”