Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Manager of ASCO's Lifting Branch Eyes North Sea Growth

April 6, 2021

Craig Revie - Credit: ASCO
Craig Revie - Credit: ASCO

Integrated logistics and materials management company, ASCO, has appointed Craig Revie as General Manager of its specialist lifting division, NSL.

Revie first joined ASCO in 2018 as head of Marine Services, Craig led initiatives in vessel monitoring, marine coordination and vessel sharing, before taking on the role of UK Business Development and Energy Transition Manager. 

"His expertise in cross-sector market development and growth will be applied to his latest role, as he builds upon NSL’s 30+ years of lifting expertise, guidance and competency development," ASCO siad.

With facilities in Aberdeen and Houston NSL provides specialist technical assurance and assistance, as well as integrated project and on-site operational support across the UK, Caribbean, West and North Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on his appointment, Revie said: “This is an exciting time to take the reins at NSL and in addition to developing our global footprint, I am particularly looking forward to growing our North Sea client base, at such a pivotal time for the UK offshore energy industry.

"Our cross-sector expertise in managing risk while delivering cost-effective, practical lifting solutions ranges from individual assessments and procedure development, to the provision of on-site specialists, technical assistance, and practical training courses. All are of specific value to our clients at this time of unprecedented industry restructure and transition."

ASCO CEO Peter France added: “NSL quite literally wrote the handbook for safe and industry-assured lifting services, and we are delighted to have Craig leading our team of Lifting Technical Authorities and Technical Specialists as they provide the complete safety lifting package to the offshore oil & gas industry and wider energy transition sectors.”

Energy People Activity Europe UKCS People & Companies

Related Offshore News

FPSO Cidade do Rio de Janeiro MV14 - Credit: MODEC

Petrobras Suspends MODEC from Bidding for FPSO Projects
Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Eni Finds Oil Offshore Angola. First Production Expected...


Trending Offshore News

Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic

Malaysia, Brunei Formalize Unitization Deal for Two...
Energy
FPSO Cidade do Rio de Janeiro MV14 - Credit: MODEC

Petrobras Suspends MODEC from Bidding for FPSO Projects
Offshore

Insight

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

ABB, Siemens to Service Electrical Equipment on All Equinor's Platforms in Norway

ABB, Siemens to Service Electrical Equipment on All Equinor's Platforms in Norway

Jersey Oil & Gas Completes Cieco V&C Acquisition

Jersey Oil & Gas Completes Cieco V&C Acquisition

Halliburton CEO Earned $10 Million More in 2020, Despite Pledge to Cut Pay

Halliburton CEO Earned $10 Million More in 2020, Despite Pledge to Cut Pay

Gas Leak Prompts Shutdown of Two Alaska Platforms

Gas Leak Prompts Shutdown of Two Alaska Platforms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine