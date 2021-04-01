Three60 Energy Wins Contract with OMV in Norway

UK-based oilfield services company Three60 Energy has been awarded a new framework agreement with Austria-based oil and gas company OMV for the provision of services in Norway.

The agreement, which is in place for five years with options for extension, covers a wide range of services including well management, field development, consultancy, and wellsite geology, which will be delivered in Norway, Three60 said.

The work under the contract starts on Thursday, April 1, 2021, Three60 Energy said, without providing details on the first project.



