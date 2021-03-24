Rovco's Robotics Spin-off Vaarst Open for Business

Vaarst, an offshore robotics technology spin-off from ROV-services firm Rovco, was formally launched Wednesday.

Vaarst says its goal is to revolutionize the offshore robotics sector - "leveraging intelligent data flows for smart asset management and creating an energy-efficient and more sustainable future."

To remind, Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV services to the offshore energy industry, in February said its CEO Brian Allen would step down to lead Vaarst, then described as a new start-up technology company which will be looking for business opportunities in the wider industrial robotics sectors.

Vaarst said Wednesday it would target the energy and marine sectors through its innovative technologies, such as SubSLAM X2. Vaarst says SubSLAM X2 is an intelligent data collection system that delivers robotic spatial awareness and live 3D point clouds to any device in the world, "without costly positioning systems, thereby saving many project days."

"This, combined with the company’s machine learning and autonomy expertise will then provide the very best in efficient data collection and AI interpretation," Vaarst said. SubSLAM X2/Credit: Vaarst

Vaarst said it was predicting immediate 2021 revenues over £1 million rising to £20 million+ "rapidly in the next few years."

Vaarst CEO and Founder, Brian Allen, said: “Autonomous robotics are the key to reducing the cost of offshore operations. At the same time, digitalization of field assets is essential as the industry evolves, marrying these two concepts is needed to realize the real benefit of modern tech. It’s the data that has to drive the vehicles. Vaarst is committed to unlocking the potential of offshore robotics for all.

He continues: “We’re tremendously excited about the future, and really delivering our customers’ digital and robotic ambitions.”

Vaarst will operate globally, with headquarters in Bristol, and has 29 employees with plans to grow to 70+ by end of 2022.

"The company is a technology spin-off of Rovco which was founded in 2015 and has invested heavily in real-time artificial intelligence-based 3D vision and autonomy systems. Future plans will see Vaarst take its offering to the wider industrial robotics global markets in sectors such as mining, construction, farming and land survey," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Credit: Vaarst