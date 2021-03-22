Saipem Wins $1B Deal with in Qatar for Offshore Export Trunklines and Tie-in Works

Italian energy industry services provider Saipem said Monday it had received a Letter of Award from Qatargas for a new contract worth over one billion U.S. dollars, related to the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project located offshore and onshore the North-East coast of the Qatar peninsula.

Saipem said the contract entailed the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of offshore export trunklines and related onshore tie-in works and is part of the development of the North Field production plateau, which also includes the EPCI of offshore facilities (“EPCO” package) previously awarded to Saipem in February.

Saipem said that the contract announced Monday included three export trunklines starting from their respective offshore platforms to the Qatargas North and South Plants in Ras Laffan Industrial City for a total length of almost 300 km, as well as associated onshore tie-in works and brownfield activities on existing onshore and offshore facilities. Pipelaying operations will be executed by the DE HE and Saipem Endeavour vessels.

Saipem will enhance the overall project execution, comprising both EPCO and EPCL scope of work, by combining relevant planned schedules and project management and will start activities immediately. Project completion is expected by mid-2024.

Stefano Porcari, Saipem E&C Offshore Division COO, commented: “This additional contract awarded by our key client Qatargas strengthens our consolidated relationship and represents a further proof of the trust in Saipem’s ability to deliver challenging projects and is a sign of success of our positioning strategy in Qatar. We are very proud to increase our contribution to such a strategic development for the country.”

As for the contract announced in February, it is worth around $1.7 billion.

The scope of work covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of various offshore facilities for the extraction and transportation of natural gas, including platforms, supporting and connecting structures, subsea cables, and anticorrosion internally cladded pipelines.

Furthermore, the project includes the decommissioning of a pipeline and other significant modifications to existing offshore facilities.