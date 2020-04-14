Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Takes Over Norce Endeavour Vessel

April 14, 2020

DLB Norce Endeavour - Credit: Solstad Offshore
Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has taken delivery of the DLB Norce Endeavour lay pipe barge from Solstad Offshore.

As previously reported, following a charter period, Saipem in March elected to buy the vessel from Solstad.

The vessel was delivered to Saipem Portugal Commercio Maritimo Limitada, the Portuguese subsidiary of the Italian oilfield services provider Saipem, has signed a deal with Solstad Offshore to hire DLB Norce Endeavour lay pipe barge, with an option to buy.

DLB Norce Endeavour is a 146 meters long lay barge vessel, equipped with the main crane of 1100 mt lift capacity, and designed for pipelaying activities.

The Norwegian shipowner Solstad did not disclose the sale price of the vessel. The barge which can accommodate a crew of 256 people was built in Singapore by Keppel in 2010.

MarineTraffic data shows that DLB Norce Endeavour is currently moored near the Karimunbesar Island, Indonesia.


COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Subsea 7 Bags Chevron's Anchor SURF Deal

Saipem Takes Over Norce Endeavour Vessel

At Least One Worker at Pemex Offshore Platform Infected with Coronavirus

Chinese Seismic Vessel Returns to Waters off Vietnam Amid Virus 'Distraction' Charges

