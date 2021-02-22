Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for Qatar's North Field

Italian offshore energy services contractor Saipem has received from Qatargas a letter of award for the development of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project, located offshore of the North-East coast of Qatar peninsula. The contract is worth approximately $1.7 billion.

The scope of work covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of various offshore facilities for the extraction and transportation of natural gas, including platforms, supporting and connecting structures, subsea cables, and anticorrosion internally cladded pipelines.

Furthermore, the project includes the decommissioning of a pipeline and other significant modifications to existing offshore facilities.

Pipe-laying and lifting operations will be executed by the DE HE vessel in water depths of approximately 65 meters, leveraging on Saipem’s high-end welding technology for corrosion-resistant cladding pipelines to meet the client’s stringent quality requirements.

The project aims at increasing the early gas field production capacity to 110 million tonnes per annum, Saipem said.

Saipem is already executing the WHP12N Jacket project, awarded in July 2020, which is part of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project development.

LoI for export pipelines

In addition to this award and still in the frame of the overall North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project development program, Saipem also said it has received from Qatargas a Letter of Intent for the contractual package regarding offshore export pipelines and related onshore works of the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project. The award of this additional package is subject to the definition of contractual details and the client’s final approval.