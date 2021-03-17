Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Serica Energy Spuds Columbus Field Development Well. First Oil in Q4

March 17, 2021

Maersk Resilient - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Resilient - Credit: Maersk Drilling

UK-based oil company Serica Energy has spudded the Columbus 23/16f-CDev1 development well in the UK Central North Sea.

Using the Maersk Resilient jack-up drilling rig, Serica will drill the offshore well to a total depth of 17,600ft and will include a 5,600ft horizontal section. The drilling operation is expected to take around 70 days. 

The Columbus development area is located 35km northeast of the Shearwater production facilities and will be drained by a single producing well tied into the existing Arran to Shearwater pipeline. 

According to Serica Energy, a recent Competent Person’s Report estimated the Columbus gross undeveloped 2P reserves to be in excess of 14 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”). 

"After drilling this development well, an open-hole sand-screen completion will be installed and a short clean-up flow and well test will be performed to provide production data and prepare for flowing into the export system. The well will then be suspended," Serica Energy said.

Later in 2021, the well will be connected to the Arran pipeline, through which Columbus production will be exported along with Arran Field production. When the production reaches the Shearwater platform, the gas and liquids will be separated, and the gas exported via the SEGAL line to St Fergus and the liquids through the Forties Pipeline System to Cruden Bay. 

Production is expected to begin in early Q4 2021, with the average gross production forecast to be around 7,000 boe/d, of which over 70% is gas. Serica is Operator and has a 50% interest in Columbus. Our partners are Waldorf Production UK Ltd (25%) and Tailwind Mistral Ltd. (25%).  Credit: Serica Energy

