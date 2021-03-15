Noreco Names New Chief Operating Officer

Oil and gas company Noreco has appointed John Hulme as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective Monday.

"Mr Hulme brings 30 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry. He was most recently Country Manager for Sapura Energy E&P business in Malaysia, which delivered strong growth following the acquisition of Newfield Malaysia in 2014," Noreco, which is working with oil major Total to redevelop the Tyra field off Denmark, said.

Hulme has previously held senior leadership and technical roles with Santos Ltd, Anadarko Petroleum and ExxonMobil. He holds a MSc in Petroleum Engineering from Colorado School of Mines.

David B. Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noreco said: "It's great to have John joining the Noreco executive leadership team in the critical role of Chief Operating Officer. John brings extensive experience from the global oil and gas sector, and proven excellence in operational leadership of international E&P companies. I am confident that he will contribute significantly to taking Noreco’s operational performance to the next level as well as ensuring the successful execution of the Tyra Redevelopment project."

“This is an exciting time to be joining Noreco with its solid operating base and strong pipeline of development projects, including Tyra. The company has a very exciting growth platform. I look forward to working in Denmark with the Noreco team, DUC partners and all stakeholders going forward”, said John Hulme, Chief Operating Officer.

To remind, Noreco in November 2020 said that the start-up of the Total-operated Tyra Redevelopment project in the Danish Sector of the North Sea is now expected in the second quarter of 2023, and not in 2022.

"Due to COVID-19, local governmental imposed restrictions at the fabrication yards have impacted the schedule of the new Tyra topsides, including through the global supply chain delivering key components for the topsides," Noreco said at the time.

Noreco explained that as a consequence of topside delays, the installation of the four new topsides is rescheduled from 2021 to a 2022 installation-window.