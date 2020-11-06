Denmark: Total Delays Tyra Field Start-Up Due To Pandemic, Partner Noreco Says

The start-up of the Total-operated Tyra Redevelopment Project in the Danish Sector of the North Sea is now expected in the second quarter of 2023, and not in 2022, Noreco, a partner in the project, said Friday.

"Due to COVID-19, local governmental imposed restrictions at the fabrication yards have impacted the schedule of the new Tyra topsides, including through the global supply chain delivering key components for the topsides," Noreco said.

Noreco explained that as a consequence of topside delays, the installation of the four new topsides is rescheduled from 2021 to a 2022 installation-window.

"The first production from the redeveloped Tyra is then expected in Q2 2023," Noreco said.

The Tyra field is the largest gas condensate field in the Danish Sector of the North Sea. Due to seabed subsidence, the Tyra field required a redevelopment, a project that was sanctioned by the DUC in 2017.

The Tyra Redevelopment consists of three main elements: Removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse, and 13 meters extension of the current jackets at six platforms that will have new topsides and a new process platform and a new accommodation platform.

The project is, to date, the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf.

When back in operation, Tyra is expected to reach peak production of approximately 60,000 boepd.





Related: Brownfield Development: Tyra pieces falling into place