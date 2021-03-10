Fugro Assisting Petronas with Suriname Offshore Exploration Efforts

Dutch offshore survey services provider Fugro said Wednesday it was conducting a seep survey and geochemical campaign in Block 48, offshore Suriname, for the Malaysian oil giant Petronas, to assist with the oil company's oil exploration activities.

Using the survey vessel MV Fugro Brasilis, Fugro is responsible for geophysical data collection, heat flow measurements, core sampling and onboard geochemical analyses, which aim to optimize future exploration activities in this frontier area.

The fieldwork for the campaign will run through Q1 2021 with subsequent geochemical analyses and final reports delivered in May 2021, said Fugro said, which has, according to its statement, over the past 10 years performed more than 3 million km2 of seep studies.

Brian Hottman, Fugro’s Director for the Caribbean and Pacific South America, said: ”The Suriname-Guyana Basin is shaping up to be a world-class petroleum system, and [Petronas] is poised to be a major player in this region, as demonstrated by their successful results from the Sloanea-1 exploration well located in Block 52.

"We look forward to supporting their continued success in the region by defining high-potential areas within Block 48 and helping develop Suriname’s vital resources in a safe and responsible manner.”

In December 2020, Petronas announced it had made its first offshore discovery offshore Suriname. The discovery was at the Sloanea-1 well in the Block 52, where Petronas is the operator, with ExxonMobil as its partner.

The Sloanea-1 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 4,780 meters using Maersk Drilling's Maersk Developer semi-submersible drilling rig. Block 52 covers an area of 4,749 km² with water depths ranging from 50 to 1,100 meters.

According to Petronas, the Sloanea-1 exploration well encountered several hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone packages with good reservoir qualities in the Campanian section.